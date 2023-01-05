Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Merrimack

Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-9; Merrimack 3-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Merrimack Warriors are heading back home. The Warriors and the Sacred Heart Pioneers will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Hammel Court. Merrimack won both of their matches against Sacred Heart last season (70-63 and 80-79) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

The Wagner Seahawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Merrimack proved too difficult a challenge. Merrimack took their matchup against Wagner 58-48. It took nine tries, but Merrimack can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers wrapped up 2022 with an 82-64 win over the LIU Sharks.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Merrimack up to 3-13 and Sacred Heart to 7-9. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Merrimack is 361st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 56.5 on average. The Pioneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 42nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pioneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against Sacred Heart.