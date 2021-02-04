Get ready for a Northeast Conference battle as the Merrimack Warriors and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hammel Court. Merrimack is 4-4 overall and 3-1 at home, while St. Francis is 5-10 overall and 2-6 on the road. The teams played on Jan. 20 of last year with Merrimack earning a 72-55 win as 5.5-point underdogs in that contest.

The Red Flash are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games while Merrimack is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games as favorites. The Warriors are favored by two points in the latest Merrimack vs. St. Francis odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any St. Francis vs. Merrimack picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Merrimack vs. St. Francis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Merrimack vs. St. Francis:

Merrimack vs. St. Francis spread: Merrimack -2

Merrimack vs. St. Francis over-under: 136.5 points

Merrimack vs. St. Francis money line: Merrimack -135, St. Francis +115

Latest Odds: Merrimack Warriors -2 Bet Now

What you need to know about Merrimack

The Warriors came up short against the LIU Sharks last Thursday, falling 78-68. Merrimack was hammered on the boards in the defeat, getting outrebounded by LIU 46-27. Malik Edmead was a bright spot in the loss, posting 23 points on 10-of-18 shooting off the bench.

Edmead is averaging 8.8 points per game this season. Jordan Minor also had 10 points and 12 rebounds against LIU. It was his fourth consecutive double-double and his fifth overall in eight games this season. Minor is averaging 13.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

What you need to know about St. Francis (Pa.)

Meanwhile, the Red Flash came up short against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Sunday, falling 85-77. The St. Francis bench was outscored 60-19 in the loss, but the Red Flash did win up having five players reach double-figures in scoring.

Maxwell Land led the way with 16 points and five rebounds in the defeat. The freshman from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati is now averaging 9.1 points per game. Ramiir Dixon-Conover is the team's leading scorer and passer while also ranking second in rebounding.

He is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season and he'll be a focal point of the Merrimack scouting report on Thursday.

How to make Merrimack vs. St. Francis (Pa.) picks

The model has simulated Merrimack vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Merrimack vs. St. Francis? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.