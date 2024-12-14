Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Merrimack and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-21 lead against Boston U.

Merrimack entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Boston U. step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Boston U. 5-5, Merrimack 4-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

After seven games on the road, Merrimack is heading back home. They will welcome the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawler Arena. Things are looking good for the Warriors who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

Merrimack is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 80-62 victory over Niagara on Sunday. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded the Warriors with their most commanding win of the season.

Merrimack was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Boston U. took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 113-75 win over Thomas. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Boston U.

Merrimack's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 4-6. As for Boston U., they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 5-5 record this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Merrimack hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.3 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Boston U., though, as they've been averaging 14.8. Given Merrimack's sizable advantage in that area, Boston U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Merrimack came up short against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 74-63. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Merrimack is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 125.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won all of the games they've played against Merrimack in the last 5 years.