Halftime Report

Merrimack and Fairfield have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Merrimack has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fairfield 38-24.

If Merrimack keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-8 in no time. On the other hand, Fairfield will have to make due with a 5-9 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Fairfield 5-8, Merrimack 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Fairfield Stags and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lawler Arena. The Stags are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, Fairfield couldn't handle Columbia and fell 85-72.

Meanwhile, Merrimack came up short against Saint Mary's two weeks ago and fell 73-68. The Warriors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Merrimack saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Matt Becht, who posted 12 points, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Sean Trumper, who posted 13 points.

Merrimack struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Saint Mary's pulled down 16.

Fairfield's defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Merrimack, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 5-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Fairfield hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Merrimack struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fairfield is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Merrimack is a big 8-point favorite against Fairfield, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.