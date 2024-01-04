Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: FDU 6-8, Merrimack 6-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the FDU Knights and the Merrimack Warriors are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Lawler Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

FDU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by the Fighting Illini on the road and fell 104-71. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 164-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

FDU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ansley Almonor, who scored 20 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Almonor has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Merrimack last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Terriers. Merrimack has struggled against Boston U. recently, as their contest on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Knights have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for the Warriors, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 6-8.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: FDU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Merrimack, though, as they've been averaging only 31.4 rebounds per game. Given FDU's sizeable advantage in that area, Merrimack will need to find a way to close that gap.

FDU and Merrimack were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but FDU came up empty-handed after a 67-66 loss. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack has won 6 out of their last 8 games against FDU.