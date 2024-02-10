Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Merrimack and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 35-25 lead against Le Moyne.

Merrimack entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Le Moyne step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Le Moyne 10-13, Merrimack 14-10

How To Watch

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Merrimack Warriors at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Hammel Court. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Thursday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 88-57 win over the Skyhawks. The oddsmakers were on Le Moyne's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Merrimack waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins but they left with five. They had just enough and edged the Sharks out 82-79. That's two games straight that Merrimack has won by exactly three points.

The Dolphins' win bumped their record up to 10-13. As for the Warriors, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season.

Le Moyne will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the nine-point underdog. The pair have both performed well against the spread, with they at 12-6-2 and Merrimack at 9-3-1 ATS.

Le Moyne came up short against the Warriors in their previous meeting back in January, falling 66-62. Can Le Moyne avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 9-point favorite against Le Moyne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Merrimack won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.