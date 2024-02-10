Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Le Moyne 10-13, Merrimack 14-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Le Moyne Dolphins are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Hammel Court. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Merrimack had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Thursday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Sharks 82-79. That's two games straight that Merrimack has won by exactly three points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Thursday. They took their matchup on the road with ease, bagging a 88-57 victory over the Skyhawks. The oddsmakers were on Le Moyne's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Warriors have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-10 record this season. As for the Dolphins, their victory bumped their record up to 10-13.

Merrimack didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Dolphins in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 66-62 victory. Does Merrimack have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Dolphins turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Merrimack won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.