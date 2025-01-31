Who's Playing

Mt St Mary's Mountaineers @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Mt St Mary's 11-9, Merrimack 11-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Merrimack is heading back home. They and the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hammel Court. The Mountaineers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Warriors, who come in off a win.

Merrimack is headed into the match having just posted their biggest win since January 6, 2024 on Saturday. Everything went their way against Fairfield as Merrimack made off with a 75-54 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 47-23.

Meanwhile, Mt St Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Manhattan. The Mountaineers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Merrimack has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-9 record this season. As for Mt St Mary's, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 11-9.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Merrimack hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've been averaging 15.2. Given Merrimack's sizable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.

Merrimack lost to Mt St Mary's at home by a decisive 69-53 margin when the teams last played back in February of 2022. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Mt St Mary's has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Merrimack.