Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 0-3, Merrimack 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 3:30 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Pete Hanna Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Merrimack was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a bruising 76-52 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes. Merrimack found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense.

Merrimack's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Devon Savage, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points and 0 assists, and Bryan Etumnu who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Tuesday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Cavaliers, falling 80-51.

The Warriors' loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Aggies, the last time they won on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now lost three straight away matches, they've bumped their record down to 0-3.

While the two teams both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead, North Carolina A&T is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Merrimack might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Merrimack have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

North Carolina A&T is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

