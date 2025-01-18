Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Merrimack looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Siena.

If Merrimack keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-9 in no time. On the other hand, Siena will have to make due with an 8-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Siena 8-9, Merrimack 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Merrimack Warriors and the Siena Saints are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hammel Court. The Warriors will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Merrimack is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Quinnipiac just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 81-76 to the Bobcats.

Even though they lost, Merrimack was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.1 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 15.2.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 53 points in their last game, Siena made sure to put some points up on the board against Sacred Heart on Thursday. Siena strolled past Sacred Heart with points to spare, taking the game 93-75. The contest marked the Saints' most dominant win of the season.

Merrimack now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Siena, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 8-9.

Looking ahead, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

Merrimack is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

