Halftime Report

A win for Merrimack would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 28-22 lead against Vermont.

Merrimack came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Vermont 1-1, Merrimack 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will start their season against the Vermont Catamounts. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lawler Arena.

The experts figured Vermont would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Auburn, and, well: they nailed that call. There's no need to mince words: Vermont lost to Auburn on Wednesday, and Vermont lost bad. The score wound up at 94-43. The Catamounts were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 46-21.

Their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 1-1. As for Merrimack, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the right side of .500 (19-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.

Merrimack came up short against Vermont in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 67-55. Will Merrimack have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Vermont is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Merrimack, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 128.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vermont has won both of the games they've played against Merrimack in the last 2 years.