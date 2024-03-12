Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Merrimack Warriors

Current Records: Wagner 13-15, Merrimack 19-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts

Lawler Arena -- North Andover, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors and the Wagner Seahawks are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lawler Arena in a Northeast postseason contest. Merrimack will stroll in with a seven game home winning streak, but they should still watch out: the last time they lost at home was their January 19 matchup with Wagner.

Merrimack earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They walked away with a 61-51 victory over the Dolphins.

Merrimack can attribute much of their success to Adam Clark, who scored 24 points along with two steals. It was the first time this season that Clark scored 20 or more points.

Meanwhile, Wagner earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They came out on top against the Blue Devils by a score of 66-56. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Wagner.

Wagner's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Julian Brown, who scored 20 points. Keyontae Lewis was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 games, which provided a massive bump to their 21-11 record this season. As for the Seahawks, the victory got them back to even at 15-15.

Looking ahead, Merrimack is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Merrimack in mind: they have a solid 18-10-1 record against the spread this season.

Merrimack strolled past Wagner when the teams last played back in January by a score of 60-44. Does Merrimack have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wagner turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Merrimack is a big 7.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 118.5 points.

Series History

Wagner has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Merrimack.