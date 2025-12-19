Miami men's basketball guard Marcus Allen, a sophomore from Miami, Florida, who began his career at Missouri and transferred to join the Hurricanes in the offseason, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this month and has begun chemotherapy to treat the cancer, the program announced Friday. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Allen was one of six transfers Miami added this offseason who have helped the team to a 10-2 start.

Allen appeared in the team's first eight games of the season and averaged 5.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game as Miami opened its 2025-26 season campaign with a 6-2 record that included a win over Georgetown and competitive outings vs. BYU and Florida. He last played Nov. 28 vs. Georgetown and has not appeared in the team's last four games.

"Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time," Miami coach Jai Lucas said via the Associated Press. "Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health."

Allen's family issued a statement Friday announcing the news. A GoFundMe has also been started to support treatment, travel and living expenses for both Marcus and the Allen family.

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family," they said. "We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH."

Allen was ranked as the No. 80 overall player in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and a consensus four-star recruit. He led his Miami Norland High School team to a state championship in 2024 and chose Missouri over an offer list that included Florida State, Indiana, Miami and Villanova. This offseason, he chose to transfer to his hometown school of Miami, where he was averaging a career-high in minutes, points, rebounds and assists per game.