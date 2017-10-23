Miami coach Jim Larranaga believes he is 'Coach-3' in DOJ report, claims innocence

Miami (Fla.) coach Jim Larranaga said Monday he and his legal team believe he is "Coach-3" in a Department of Justice report released last month relating to an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball.

In the DOJ's findings, "Coach-3" was said to have had knowledge about an Adidas executive and other individuals conspiring to funnel money to a 2018 recruit later identified as Nassir Little. Via the Palm Beach Post, Larranaga said he was thankful to be named in the report because he believes he did nothing wrong, and that none of his assistant coaches were involved based off the findings in the documents.

Larranaga defended his honor Monday and stated emphatically that he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing within the Miami basketball program.

"I cannot state more emphatically that I have absolutely no knowledge of any wrongdoing by any member of our staff and I certainly have never engaged in conduct that some have speculated about," Larranaga said. "I have tried to live every one of my 68 years on this earth with integrity, character, and humility."

Although Miami has said it expects to be exonerated in the case, Larranaga said the investigation has still been a challenge for him in many ways.

"It's been a strain, physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually," Larranga told the Post. "It's something that's there. I have to deal with it. I have the support of my wife and a wonderful family. I have the support of the university, my staff and players."