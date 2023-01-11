Who's Playing

Boston College @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Boston College 8-8; Miami (Fla.) 13-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are heading back home. Miami (Fla.) and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are out to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Miami (Fla.) was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 76-70 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The top scorers for Miami (Fla.) were guard Jordan Miller (17 points) and forward Norchad Omier (17 points).

Meanwhile, BC was just a bucket short of a win this past Saturday and fell 65-64 to the Duke Blue Devils. BC got double-digit scores from four players: forward Quinten Post (16), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (12), guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (11), and guard Jaeden Zackery (10).

The Hurricanes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Miami (Fla.), who are 8-7 against the spread.

Miami (Fla.) came out on top in a nail-biter against BC when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 71-69. Miami (Fla.)'s victory shoved BC out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 11-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won seven out of their last ten games against Boston College.