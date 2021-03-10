Get ready for an ACC Tournament battle as the Clemson Tigers and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. Miami (Fla.) is 9-16 overall, while Clemson is 16-6. Clemson has won six of its last seven games, while the Hurricanes are just 3-10 in their last 13 outings.

The Tigers are favored by nine-points in the latest Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 126.

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) spread: Clemson -9

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) over-under: 126 points

Clemson vs. Miami (Fla.) money line: Clemson -450, Miami +350

What you need to know about Clemson

The Tigers strolled past the Pittsburgh Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 77-62. Among those leading the charge for Clemson was guard Al-Amir Dawes, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five dimes. For the season, Dawes is averaging 9.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Clemson's offense is led by Aamir Simms, who's averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Simms stuffed the stat sheet in Clemson's 66-58 victory over Miami on Feb. 27, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist.

What you need to know about Miami (Fla.)

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. The Hurricanes managed a 79-73 victory over Pitt. The Hurricanes' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Nysier Brooks led the charge as he had 12 points in addition to six boards. Brooks is averaging 16.5 points per game in his last two outings.

Miami is 4-1 against the spread in its last five meetings against Clemson. The Hurricanes are also 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games played in March.

