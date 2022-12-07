Who's Playing

Cornell @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Cornell 7-1; Miami (Fla.) 8-1

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red will head out on the road to face off against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Watsco Center.

Cornell didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) took their contest against the Louisville Cardinals on Sunday by a conclusive 80-53 score. Guard Jordan Miller (14 points) and forward Norchad Omier (12 points) were the top scorers for the Hurricanes.

Cornell is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Cornell to 7-1 and Miami (Fla.) to 8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Big Red and Miami (Fla.) clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Big Red, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.