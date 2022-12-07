Who's Playing

Cornell @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Cornell 7-1; Miami (Fla.) 8-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will take on the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. The Hurricanes are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Miami (Fla.) was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 80-53 margin over the Louisville Cardinals. Guard Jordan Miller (14 points) and forward Norchad Omier (12 points) were the top scorers for Miami (Fla.).

Meanwhile, Cornell didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 win.

Their wins bumped Miami (Fla.) to 8-1 and Cornell to 7-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.