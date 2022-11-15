Who's Playing

Florida A&M @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Florida A&M 0-3; Miami (Fla.) 2-0

What to Know

The Florida A&M Rattlers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court 1. Their road trip will continue as they head to Watsco Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. They will be strutting in after a victory while Florida A&M will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Rattlers received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 60-43 to the Oregon State Beavers. Guard Jordan Tillmon had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-15 shooting and turning the ball over six times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Hurricanes and the UNCG Spartans this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami (Fla.) wrapped it up with a 79-65 win at home. Among those leading the charge for Miami (Fla.) was guard Jordan Miller, who had 19 points along with seven boards.

Florida A&M found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 86-59 punch to the gut against Miami (Fla.) when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Can the Rattlers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Rattlers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 31.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won both of the games they've played against Florida A&M in the last eight years.