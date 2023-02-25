Who's Playing

Florida State @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Florida State 8-20; Miami (Fla.) 23-5

What to Know

The #13 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their 15-game home win streak alive.

The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Hurricanes proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) snuck past Virginia Tech with a 76-70 victory. Miami (Fla.) got double-digit scores from five players: forward Norchad Omier (17), guard Nijel Pack (16), guard Isaiah Wong (13), guard Jordan Miller (11), and guard Bensley Joseph (10).

Meanwhile, FSU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Boston College Eagles. A silver lining for the Seminoles was the play of guard Caleb Mills, who had 27 points along with seven rebounds. Mills' performance made up for a slower contest against the Clemson Tigers last Wednesday. Mills' points were the most he has had all season.

The Hurricanes are now 23-5 while FSU sits at 8-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Miami (Fla.) enters the matchup with 79.5 points per game on average, good for 24th best in college basketball. Less enviably, FSU is 14th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Miami (Fla.).