Who's Playing

Florida State @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Florida State 8-20; Miami (Fla.) 23-5

What to Know

The Florida State Seminoles and the #13 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes will be strutting in after a win while FSU will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Seminoles were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Boston College Eagles. Despite the defeat, FSU got a solid performance out of guard Caleb Mills, who had 27 points in addition to seven rebounds. Mills' performance made up for a slower game against the Clemson Tigers last week. Mills' points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) snuck past Virginia Tech with a 76-70 victory. The Hurricanes got double-digit scores from five players: forward Norchad Omier (17), guard Nijel Pack (16), guard Isaiah Wong (13), guard Jordan Miller (11), and guard Bensley Joseph (10).

The Seminoles have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take FSU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

FSU is now 8-20 while Miami (Fla.) sits at 23-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: FSU is 13th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.3 on average. The Hurricanes' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 24th most points per game in college basketball at 79.5. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 13-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hurricanes slightly, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Florida State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Miami (Fla.).