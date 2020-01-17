Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Florida State @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Florida State 15-2; Miami (Fla.) 10-6

What to Know

The #9 Florida State Seminoles will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. FSU is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Seminoles prevailed over the Virginia Cavaliers 54-50 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Devin Vassell, who had 18 points along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) lost to the NC State Wolfpack by a decisive 80-63 margin. G Chris Lykes (20 points) was the top scorer for the Hurricanes.

Florida State's win lifted them to 15-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if the Seminoles can repeat their recent success or if Miami (Fla.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida State have won five out of their last eight games against Miami (Fla.).