Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Florida State basketball game
Who's Playing
Florida State @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: Florida State 15-2; Miami (Fla.) 10-6
What to Know
The #9 Florida State Seminoles will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. FSU is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 34 turnovers -- the Seminoles prevailed over the Virginia Cavaliers 54-50 on Wednesday. It was another big night for G Devin Vassell, who had 18 points along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) lost to the NC State Wolfpack by a decisive 80-63 margin. G Chris Lykes (20 points) was the top scorer for the Hurricanes.
Florida State's win lifted them to 15-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 10-6. We'll see if the Seminoles can repeat their recent success or if Miami (Fla.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Florida State have won five out of their last eight games against Miami (Fla.).
- Jan 27, 2019 - Florida State 78 vs. Miami (Fla.) 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Florida State 68 vs. Miami (Fla.) 62
- Jan 27, 2018 - Florida State 103 vs. Miami (Fla.) 94
- Jan 07, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 80 vs. Florida State 74
- Mar 04, 2017 - Florida State 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 01, 2017 - Florida State 75 vs. Miami (Fla.) 57
- Feb 14, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 67 vs. Florida State 65
- Jan 09, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 72 vs. Florida State 59
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Dayton vs. Saint Louis game 10,000...
-
Women's rankings: South Carolina No. 1
The Gamecocks are 16-1 and took the top spot away from Oregon State
-
Power rankings: Baylor jumps to No. 1
The Bears take over the No. 1 spot, while Florida State and Oregon jump up in wild week
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday