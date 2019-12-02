Miami (Fla.) vs Illinois odds: 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge picks, college basketball predictions from top model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Miami (Fla.) and Illinois. Here are the results:
The 2019 ACC-Big Ten Challenge gets underway on Monday evening when the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at 7 p.m. ET at the State Farm Center. Illinois is 6-1 overall and 5-0 at home, while Miami (Fla.) is 4-3 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Hurricanes have won just one of their last 11 road games, while Illinois is 5-0 in its last five games at home. The Fighting Illini are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Illinois vs. Miami (Fla.) odds, while the Over-Under is set at 146.5. Before entering any Miami (Fla.) vs. Illinois picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Illinois vs. Miami (Fla.) 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has taken into consideration that Illinois features an extremely explosive offense. In fact, the Fighting Illini feature the second-ranked scoring offense in college basketball, averaging 88.3 points per game. Illinois' scoring prowess was on full display as the Fighting Illini knocked off Lindenwood 117-65 in their last outing.
Guard Ayo Dosunmu has paced Illinois this season averaging 16.3 points per game, which leads the team. He played just 24 minutes in the blowout against Lindenwood, but shot a sizzling 66.7 percent from the field on his way to an efficient 24-point effort.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) enters Monday's matchup having lost two straight games. The Hurricanes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 80-55 punch to the gut against UConn last week. The Hurricanes have failed to eclipse 58 points in each of their last two outings. Despite their recent struggles, the Hurricanes have had success in the month of December over the years. In fact, Miami (Fla.) is 17-3 in its last 20 games played in December.
So who wins Miami (Fla.) vs. Illinois? And which side of the spread is hitting over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Miami (Fla.) vs. Illinois spread to back on Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
