Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Miami (Fla.)

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for Lafayette (10-20), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Miami (Fla.) was 26-11 last season and made it as far as the Elite Eight before being knocked out by the Kansas Jayhawks 76-50.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards allowed their opponents to shoot an average of 46.20% from the floor, which was the 28th highest shooting percentage allowed (top 92%) in college basketball. Miami (Fla.)'s offense has more to brag about, as they they were 31st best (top 9%) in field goal percentage, finishing the 2021-2022 season at 47.30%.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.