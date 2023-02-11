Who's Playing

Louisville @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a contest against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. U of L and the Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a loss.

U of L took a serious blow against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, falling 91-57.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) took their game against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday by a conclusive 81-59 score. Miami (Fla.) relied on the efforts of forward Norchad Omier, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards, and guard Jordan Miller, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Cardinals have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16 ATS, to cover the spread.

U of L is now 3-21 while Miami (Fla.) sits at 19-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. Miami (Fla.)'s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Hurricanes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against Louisville.