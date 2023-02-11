Who's Playing
Louisville @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: Louisville 3-21; Miami (Fla.) 19-5
What to Know
The Louisville Cardinals haven't won a contest against the #19 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes since Jan. 7 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. U of L and the Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a loss.
U of L took a serious blow against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday, falling 91-57.
Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) took their game against the Duke Blue Devils on Monday by a conclusive 81-59 score. Miami (Fla.) relied on the efforts of forward Norchad Omier, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten boards, and guard Jordan Miller, who had 16 points along with five rebounds.
The Cardinals have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 8-16 ATS, to cover the spread.
U of L is now 3-21 while Miami (Fla.) sits at 19-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L is stumbling into the matchup with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. Miami (Fla.)'s offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.10% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Hurricanes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 21-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against Louisville.
- Dec 04, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 80 vs. Louisville 53
- Feb 16, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 70 vs. Louisville 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Miami (Fla.) 78 vs. Louisville 72
- Jan 07, 2020 - Louisville 74 vs. Miami (Fla.) 58
- Nov 05, 2019 - Louisville 87 vs. Miami (Fla.) 74
- Jan 06, 2019 - Louisville 90 vs. Miami (Fla.) 73
- Jan 24, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 78 vs. Louisville 75
- Feb 11, 2017 - Louisville 71 vs. Miami (Fla.) 66
- Feb 27, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 73 vs. Louisville 65