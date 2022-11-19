Who's Playing

Providence @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Providence 3-0; Miami (Fla.) 3-0

What to Know

The Providence Friars will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Everything went the Friars' way against the Stonehill Skyhawks on Tuesday as they made off with a 100-76 victory. Guard Bryce Hopkins and forward Clifton Moore were among the main playmakers for Providence as the former had 16 points along with eight rebounds and the latter had 16 points in addition to eight boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by an 87-61 margin over the Florida A&M Rattlers. Miami (Fla.) can attribute much of their success to forward Norchad Omier, who had 21 points in addition to seven boards.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-0. With both Providence and Miami (Fla.) swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena -- Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.