Who's Playing

Rutgers @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Rutgers 5-1; Miami (Fla.) 6-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will be on the road. They will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in November of 2018, where RU won 57-54, we could be in for a big score.

The Scarlet Knights were completely in charge this past Saturday, breezing past the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 83-49 at home. It was another big night for RU's guard Cam Spencer, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-64 victory over the UCF Knights on Sunday. Having forecasted a close win for Miami (Fla.), the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on Miami (Fla.) scored in the double digits: guard Nijel Pack (16), guard Wooga Poplar (12), guard Jordan Miller (11), and forward Norchad Omier (10).

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, the Scarlet Knights came out ahead of the Hurricanes 57-54 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Series History

Rutgers won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Miami (Fla.).