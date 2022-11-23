Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 2-2; Miami (Fla.) 4-1

What to Know

The Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. The Hurricanes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Sunday, Miami (Fla.) lost to the Maryland Terrapins by a decisive 88-70 margin. One thing holding Miami (Fla.) back was the mediocre play of guard Nijel Pack, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday St. Francis (N.Y.) sidestepped the St. Peter's Peacocks for a 61-58 win.

St. Francis (N.Y.)'s victory lifted them to 2-2 while Miami (Fla.)'s loss dropped them down to 4-1. If St. Francis (N.Y.) want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Miami (Fla.)'s guard Isaiah Wong, who had 22 points, and guard Jordan Miller, who had 18 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.