Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ No. 25 Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 3-8; Miami (Fla.) 10-1

What to Know

The #25 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will stay at home another game and welcome the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at noon ET Dec. 17 at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Hurricanes beat the NC State Wolfpack 80-73 on Saturday. Miami (Fla.) relied on the efforts of guard Isaiah Wong, who had 22 points and eight assists along with five rebounds, and guard Jordan Miller, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) was expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 90-66 defeat to the Hawaii Warriors.

Miami (Fla.)'s win lifted them to 10-1 while St. Francis (Pa.)'s loss dropped them down to 3-8. We'll see if Miami (Fla.) can repeat their recent success or if St. Francis (Pa.) bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.