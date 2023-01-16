Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Syracuse 12-6; Miami (Fla.) 14-3

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday 'Cuse proved too difficult a challenge. 'Cuse managed a 78-73 victory over Notre Dame. 'Cuse got double-digit scores from four players: forward Chris Bell (17), forward Maliq Brown (15), guard Judah Mintz (14), and center Jesse Edwards (13). Bell hadn't helped his team much against the Virginia Tech Hokies this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Chris Bell's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Hurricanes as they fell 83-81 to the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday. Guard Nijel Pack wasn't much of a difference maker for Miami (Fla.); Pack finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Syracuse's win lifted them to 12-6 while Miami (Fla.)'s defeat dropped them down to 14-3. In Syracuse's win, Maliq Brown had 15 points in addition to six rebounds and Jesse Edwards posted a double-double on 15 boards and 13 points along with four blocks. We'll see if Miami (Fla.) have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won five out of their last nine games against Syracuse.