Miami (Fla.) vs. Temple: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Temple @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Temple 7-2; Miami (Fla.) 6-3

What to Know

The Temple Owls will take on the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center.

Everything came up roses for Temple against the Saint Joseph's Hawks last week as the team secured a 108-61 victory. G Quinton Rose was the offensive standout of the game for Temple, as he had 14 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami (Fla.) strolled past the Alabama A&M Bulldogs with points to spare on Saturday, taking the matchup 88-74. Five players on Miami (Fla.) scored in the double digits: G Kameron McGusty (21), G Dejan Vasiljevic (17), G Chris Lykes (13), G Harlond Beverly (12), and F Sam Waardenburg (11).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Owls are expected to win a tight contest. They covered an 11-point spread last Tuesday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped Temple to 7-2 and Miami (Fla.) to 6-3. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.