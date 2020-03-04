Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: Virginia 21-7; Miami (Fla.) 14-14
What to Know
The #22 Virginia Cavaliers and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Watsco Center. The Cavaliers are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.
Virginia escaped with a win against the Duke Blue Devils by the margin of a single basket, 52-50. Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Jay Huff, who almost dropped a triple-double on 15 points, ten blocks, and nine boards.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took down Miami (Fla.) 63-57 this past Saturday. Guard Kameron McGusty had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes with and four turnovers.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Virginia is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Virginia is now 21-7 while Miami (Fla.) sits at 14-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers enter the contest with five blocked shots per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball. Miami (Fla.) is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hurricanes, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 120
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Virginia have won four out of their last six games against Miami (Fla.).
- Feb 02, 2019 - Virginia 56 vs. Miami (Fla.) 46
- Feb 13, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Miami (Fla.) 50
- Feb 20, 2017 - Miami (Fla.) 54 vs. Virginia 48
- Mar 11, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Miami (Fla.) 68
- Feb 22, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 64 vs. Virginia 61
- Jan 12, 2016 - Virginia 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 58
