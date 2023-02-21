The No. 13 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will try to remain in contention atop the ACC standings when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday night. Miami is riding a six-game winning streak, pulling within one game of Virginia for first place in the conference. Virginia Tech has won two of its last three games, beating Pittsburgh by seven points on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Hokies are favored by 2 points in the latest Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 152.

Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech spread: Virginia Tech -2

Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 152 points

Miami (Fla.) vs. Virginia Tech money line: Virginia Tech -145, Miami +122

Why Virginia Tech can cover

Virginia Tech might not have a sparkling record coming into this game, but it has proven that it can take down the best teams in the conference. The Hokies beat then-No. 6 Virginia at home on Feb. 4 and added a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, knocking the Panthers out of a tie with the Cavaliers for first place in the standings. Senior forward Grant Basile posted his fourth straight game with 20-plus points for Virginia Tech on Saturday, finishing with 22 points in a game that the Hokies led by 11 points at halftime.

He has been the team's best player this season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Sean Pedulla (15.3), Justyn Mutts (13.3) and Hunter Cattoor (10.7) are each scoring in double figures as well. They put together a strong finish to the regular season last year as well, giving them an 11-3 record in their last 14 games in the month of February.

Why Miami (Fla.) can cover

Miami has not been fazed by anyone in the conference of late, rattling off a six-game winning streak that began with a 92-83 win over Virginia Tech at the end of January. The Hurricanes have added wins over then-No. 20 Clemson, Duke and North Carolina to remain in contention for the regular-season title. Their latest victory was a 96-87 win against Wake Forest on Saturday, as they scored 78-plus points for the sixth straight game.

Junior guard Isaiah Wong scored 27 points, while sophomore guard Nijel Pack had a season-high 24 points and knocked down four 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Norchad Omier continued his strong season with 17 points and eight rebounds, converting on 7 of 8 shots from the floor. The Hurricanes have been in a remarkable run on the road, covering the spread at a 16-3-1 clip in their last 20 road games.

