Who's Playing
Wake Forest @ Miami (Fla.)
Current Records: Wake Forest 17-9; Miami (Fla.) 21-5
What to Know
The #15 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes won both of their matches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season (92-84 and 76-72) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Hurricanes and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.
The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) netted an 80-72 win. Their guard Jordan Miller did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest escaped with a win on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. The Demon Deacons' guard Cameron Hildreth filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.
Their wins bumped the Hurricanes to 21-5 and Wake Forest to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami (Fla.) and Wake Forest clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami (Fla.) have won seven out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 76 vs. Wake Forest 72
- Jan 01, 2022 - Miami (Fla.) 92 vs. Wake Forest 84
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wake Forest 66 vs. Miami (Fla.) 54
- Feb 15, 2020 - Miami (Fla.) 71 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Mar 12, 2019 - Miami (Fla.) 79 vs. Wake Forest 71
- Feb 26, 2019 - Wake Forest 76 vs. Miami (Fla.) 75
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miami (Fla.) 76 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Feb 07, 2018 - Miami (Fla.) 87 vs. Wake Forest 81
- Jan 18, 2017 - Wake Forest 96 vs. Miami (Fla.) 79
- Jan 23, 2016 - Miami (Fla.) 77 vs. Wake Forest 63