Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Wake Forest 17-9; Miami (Fla.) 21-5

What to Know

The #15 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes won both of their matches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last season (92-84 and 76-72) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Hurricanes and Wake Forest will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Miami (Fla.) is out to keep their 14-game home win streak alive.

The North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. Miami (Fla.) netted an 80-72 win. Their guard Jordan Miller did his thing and dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest escaped with a win on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. The Demon Deacons' guard Cameron Hildreth filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Their wins bumped the Hurricanes to 21-5 and Wake Forest to 17-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Miami (Fla.) and Wake Forest clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won seven out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.