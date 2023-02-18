Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Miami (Fla.)

Current Records: Wake Forest 17-9; Miami (Fla.) 21-5

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Wake Forest and the #15 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Watsco Center. The Demon Deacons lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 84-92 and 72-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Wake Forest escaped with a win on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by the margin of a single free throw, 71-70. Wake Forest's guard Cameron Hildreth filled up the stat sheet, picking up 19 points.

Meanwhile, the North Carolina Tar Heels typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Miami (Fla.) proved too difficult a challenge. The Hurricanes beat the Tar Heels 80-72. Miami (Fla.)'s guard Jordan Miller did his thing and posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons are expected to lose this next one by 7. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 15-11 all in all.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 17-9 and Miami (Fla.) to 21-5. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.57

Odds

The Hurricanes are a solid 7-point favorite against the Demon Deacons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami (Fla.) have won seven out of their last ten games against Wake Forest.