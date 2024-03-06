Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Boston College 15-14, Miami 15-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Boston College found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a bruising 90-65 loss at the hands of the Panthers.

The losing side was boosted by Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Devin McGlockton, who scored ten points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss. They fell to the Tar Heels 75-71. That's two games in a row now that Miami has lost by exactly four points.

Bensley Joseph put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for five games straight.

The Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, they dropped their record down to 15-14 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boston College hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boston College beat the Hurricanes 85-77 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Boston College since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.