Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Clemson 11-1, Miami 10-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Clemson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Clemson Tigers and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Clemson entered their contest on Friday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They steamrolled past the Highlanders 93-58 at home. That 35 points margin sets a new team best for Clemson this season.

Clemson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Joseph Girard III, who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of PJ Hall, who scored 17 points.

Meanwhile, Miami had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Friday. They put a hurting on the Ospreys at home to the tune of 95-55. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 16 more assists than your opponent, as Miami did.

Norchad Omier was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Christian Watson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 11-1 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.8 points per game. As for the Hurricanes, their win bumped their record up to 10-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clemson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Clemson came up short against Miami in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Clemson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.