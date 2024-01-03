Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Clemson 11-1, Miami 10-2

Miami will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Miami Hurricanes and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Watsco Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Miami entered their tilt with North Florida with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hurricanes blew past the Ospreys, posting a 95-55 win at home. Miami was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Norchad Omier was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. Christian Watson was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 2 on the offensive boards, a fact Clemson proved on Friday. They claimed a resounding 93-58 win over the Highlanders at home. That looming 93-58 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Clemson yet this season.

Clemson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Joseph Girard III out in front who scored 24 points. The team also got some help courtesy of PJ Hall, who scored 17 points.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 10-2 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.6 points per game. As for the Tigers, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 11-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Miami didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Clemson when the teams last played back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory. Will Miami repeat their success, or does Clemson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Clemson is a slight 1-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Miami has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Clemson.