Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Colorado 6-2, Miami 7-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

One look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Miami was far and away the favorite against LIU. The Hurricanes put a hurting on the Sharks at home to the tune of 97-49. Winning is a bit easier when you drain eight more threes than your opponent, as Miami did.

Miami got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Norchad Omier out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 4 steals.

Colorado has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three games by 25 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Waves on Sunday as the Buffaloes made off with a 91-66 win.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to Tristan da Silva, who scored 22 points along with 5 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cody Williams, who scored 21 points.

The Hurricanes pushed their record up to 7-1 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.8 points per game. As for the Buffaloes, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Miami is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buffaloes as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

