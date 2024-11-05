Halftime Report

A win for Miami would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FDU 56-35.

Miami entered the game with ten straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 11. Can they turn things around, or will FDU hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: FDU 0-0, Miami 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Miami Hurricanes. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Miami kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like FDU struggles in that department as they averaged 76.4.

Looking back to last season, Miami finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, FDU will seek to improve after also finishing 15-16.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Miami, as the team is favored by a full 23.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-14 record against the spread.

Miami ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,033.59. Sadly, FDU will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 4-12 as such last year.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

