Who's Playing

Florida State Seminoles @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Florida State 10-4, Miami 4-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Florida State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Watsco Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Saturday, Florida State greeted the New Year with with a 90-74 win over Syracuse.

Taylor Bol Bowen and Daquan Davis were among the main playmakers for Florida State as the former dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds and the latter earned 18 points along with three steals. The dominant performance also gave Bol Bowen a new career-high in threes (two). Another player making a difference was Malique Ewin, who went 7 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost 86-85 to Va. Tech on a last-minute free throw From Mylyjael Poteat. The Hurricanes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Matthew Cleveland put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus two blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Brandon Johnson, who scored nine points along with two steals and two blocks.

Florida State is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-10.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Florida State just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've nailed 48.6% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Florida State was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 83-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for Florida State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Florida State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami.