Current Records: Mt St Mary's 7-4, Miami 4-7

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Miami Hurricanes will take on the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Watsco Center. The Hurricanes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row, Miami finally turned things around against Presbyterian on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Blue Hose as they made off with a 94-75 victory. The Hurricanes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 19 points or more this season.

Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lynn Kidd led the charge by dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. Kidd is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Matthew Cleveland, who went 9 for 12 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds.

Mt St Mary's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They walked away with an 80-72 win over LIU on Wednesday.

Mt St Mary's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Miami's victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-7. As for Mt St Mary's, their win bumped their record up to 7-4.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Miami hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Mt St Mary's, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given Miami's sizable advantage in that area, Mt St Mary's will need to find a way to close that gap.