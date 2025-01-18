Who's Playing

SMU Mustangs @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: SMU 13-4, Miami 4-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

SMU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134.5, but even that wound up being too high. They skirted by Virginia 54-52 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Boopie Miller with but a second left in the second quarter. The 54-point effort marked the Mustangs' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 89-54 bruising that Duke dished out on Tuesday. The Hurricanes were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-26.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lynn Kidd, who went 10 for 17 en route to 20 points. Brandon Johnson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

SMU is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for Miami, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-13.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: SMU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2. Given SMU's sizable advantage in that area, Miami will need to find a way to close that gap.