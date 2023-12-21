Who's Playing

Stonehill College Skyhawks @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Stonehill College 1-11, Miami 8-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Miami Hurricanes will be home for the holidays to greet the Stonehill College Skyhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Watsco Center. The timing is sure in Miami's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Stonehill College has not had much luck on the away from home, with 12 straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Saturday, the Hurricanes earned a 84-77 win over the Explorers. The win was just what Miami needed coming off of a 90-63 defeat in their prior matchup.

Miami's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Norchad Omier, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds. Wooga Poplar was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Skyhawks came up short against the Wildcats on Monday and fell 75-62.

The Hurricanes' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Skyhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Stonehill College, though, as they've only made 39.4% of their shots per game this season. Given Miami's sizeable advantage in that area, Stonehill College will need to find a way to close that gap.