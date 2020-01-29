Miami (Ohio) basketball games postponed due to coronavirus threat when students fall ill after trip to China
A men's basketball game Tuesday and a women's basketball game on Wednesday are being postponed
Miami (Ohio) announced its men's basketball game vs. Central Michigan on Tuesday and its women's basketball game vs. Western Michigan on Wednesday amid reports of a potential coronavirus threat. The two games are expected to be made up a later date.
The university announced the postponements of the games Tuesday afternoon and at a joint press conference between its president, the Butler County Health Board, and the Ohio Department of Health, it was confirmed that two off-campus students are being tested for coronavirus but it has not been confirmed by the CDC, which is expected to review specimens of the two and return results within a week.
Both students presented with coronavirus symptoms -- fever, coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing -- and did so upon recently arriving from a trip to China over winter break. The two traveled together, though where exactly they traveled to was not divulged.
At this time both are not sick enough to be hospitalized and are not being quarantined, but are being isolated until further notice.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Virginia gets big win vs. Florida State
Virginia desperately needed a marquee victory and the reigning national champions got one against...
-
Murray State to retire Morant's number
Morant, the No. 2 pick in last year's NBA Draft, took the Racers to consecutive NCAA Tournaments
-
Utah's Rylan Jones earns FOTW honor
This is CBS Sports' weekly look at the most impressive freshmen in college basketball
-
Duke vs. Pittsburgh odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Duke vs. Pittsburgh game 10,000 times.
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 4 KU wins at OK State
The sub-100 freshman scored a game-high 16 points for the Jayhawks
-
Villanova vs. St. John's odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Villanova vs. St. John's game 10,000...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home