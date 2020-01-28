Miami (Ohio) postpones basketball games reportedly due to coronavirus threat after students return from China
A men's basketball game Tuesday and a women's basketball game on Wednesday are being postponed
Miami (Ohio) has postponed its men's basketball games on Tuesday and women's basketball game on Wednesday amid reports of a potential coronavirus threat. The two games are expected to be made up a later date.
The university announced the cancellation of the games Tuesday afternoon but did not divulge details. A university spokesman told CBS Sports that a joint press conference between its university president, the Butler County Health Board, and the Ohio Department of Health will be held at 2:30 p.m. with more information to come.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report the news, citing sources that a pair of potential coronavius threats -- related to two students who recently returned from China, where a number of cases have been found -- pushed the university to postpone games until more clarity regarding testing is made available.
CBS Sports will continue to update this news story as more information becomes available.
