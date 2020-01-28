Miami (Ohio) postpones basketball games reportedly due to coronavirus threat after students return from China

A men's basketball game Tuesday and a women's basketball game on Wednesday are being postponed

Miami (Ohio) has postponed its men's basketball games on Tuesday and women's basketball game on Wednesday amid reports of a potential coronavirus threat. The two games are expected to be made up a later date.

The university announced the cancellation of the games Tuesday afternoon but did not divulge details. A university spokesman told CBS Sports that a joint press conference between its university president, the Butler County Health Board, and the Ohio Department of Health will be held at 2:30 p.m. with more information to come.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman was first to report the news, citing sources that a pair of potential coronavius threats -- related to two students who recently returned from China, where a number of cases have been found -- pushed the university to postpone games until more clarity regarding testing is made available.

CBS Sports will continue to update this news story as more information becomes available.

Our Latest Stories