Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Akron 15-4, Miami (Ohio) 9-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Miami (Ohio) since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at John D. Millett Hall. Akron will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

On Tuesday, the Zips were able to grind out a solid win over the Bobcats, taking the game 67-58.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Miami (Ohio) faltered in their match on Tuesday. They took a 71-55 bruising from the Chippewas. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Miami (Ohio) has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miami (Ohio) struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Zips pushed their record up to 15-4 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 9-10.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.6 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron was able to grind out a solid win over Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 73-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).