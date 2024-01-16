Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Bowling Green 12-4, Miami (Ohio) 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Falcons were able to grind out a solid win over the Huskies, taking the game 83-72. 83 seems to be a good number for Bowling Green as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 71-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

The Falcons are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green came up short against Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Can Bowling Green avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.

  • Feb 21, 2023 - Miami (Ohio) 74 vs. Bowling Green 65
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Bowling Green 83 vs. Miami (Ohio) 73
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Miami (Ohio) 94 vs. Bowling Green 78
  • Jan 08, 2022 - Bowling Green 87 vs. Miami (Ohio) 83
  • Mar 02, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 84 vs. Bowling Green 79
  • Jan 21, 2021 - Miami (Ohio) 96 vs. Bowling Green 77
  • Feb 29, 2020 - Miami (Ohio) 73 vs. Bowling Green 55
  • Jan 07, 2020 - Bowling Green 78 vs. Miami (Ohio) 76
  • Feb 26, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 82 vs. Bowling Green 69
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Miami (Ohio) 67 vs. Bowling Green 53