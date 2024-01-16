Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Bowling Green 12-4, Miami (Ohio) 8-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 16th at John D. Millett Hall. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the Falcons were able to grind out a solid win over the Huskies, taking the game 83-72. 83 seems to be a good number for Bowling Green as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks didn't have too much trouble with the Eagles at home on Saturday as they won 71-54. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Miami (Ohio).

The Falcons are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the RedHawks, the win got them back to even at 8-8.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizeable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green came up short against Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 74-65. Can Bowling Green avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.