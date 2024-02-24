Halftime Report

Miami (Ohio) fell flat on their face against the Broncos last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Miami (Ohio) has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Chippewas 46-24.

Miami (Ohio) came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Central Michigan 16-10, Miami (Ohio) 12-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at John D. Millett Hall. The game is expected to be a close one, with Miami (Ohio) going off at just a three-point favorite.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 77-58 to the Broncos.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 62-60 victory over the Falcons. Winning may never get old, but Central Michigan sure is getting used to it with their third in a row.

The RedHawks' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 12-14. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.0 points per game. As for the Chippewas, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 16-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Central Michigan, though, as they've only made 30.2% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, the Chippewas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) lost to the Chippewas at home by a decisive 71-55 margin in their previous matchup back in January. Will Miami (Ohio) have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a 3-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).