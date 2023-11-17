Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Current Records: Coppin State 0-4, Miami (Ohio) 0-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio

John D. Millett Hall -- Oxford, Ohio Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John D. Millett Hall. Coppin State staggers in desperate for their first win of the season.

On Wednesday, the Eagles suffered a grim 61-41 defeat to the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 6 on offense, a fact Miami (Ohio) found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 75-65 to the Bobcats. Miami (Ohio) has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4. As for the RedHawks, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 24.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami (Ohio) struggles in that department as they've been even better at 29.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.